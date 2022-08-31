Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Down 10.9% in August

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,690,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 38,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,473,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

