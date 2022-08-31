Citigroup Increases Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $61.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.6 %

BBY opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

