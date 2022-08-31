Citigroup Lowers Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $6.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 248.84% from the company’s current price.
HARP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance
HARP opened at $1.72 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.41.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
