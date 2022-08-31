Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CFG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,046. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 169,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,956,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,225,000 after buying an additional 265,829 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 387.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 110,721 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 236,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.