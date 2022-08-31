Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $391,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $82.00. 5,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $325.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 32.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Services from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

