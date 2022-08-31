Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Citizens Stock Down 1.0 %

CIA stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $191.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.17. Citizens has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Citizens by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 118,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citizens by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

