Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Down 20.2% in August

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Civeo Stock Up 1.7 %

CVEO stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $427.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.22 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Civeo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $10,264,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,193.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $10,264,484.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,193.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,156.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,767,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 205.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 153.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Civeo by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civeo by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

