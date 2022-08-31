CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) to Issue $0.40 Dividend

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3959 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

CK Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKISY opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. CK Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $33.86.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

About CK Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.