CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) to Issue $0.40 Dividend

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3959 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
CK Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CKISY opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. CK Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $33.86.
About CK Infrastructure

