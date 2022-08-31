Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 2,873 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,536 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50.

