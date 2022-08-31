Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 9,849 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 179.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.51. 265,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,805. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

