Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,316. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

