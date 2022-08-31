Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.98. 63,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,665 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,662. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

