Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,197. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.87 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

