Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New $19.91 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 340,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,910,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 5.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,594 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,074,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. 606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

