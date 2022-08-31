Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.67. 22,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,583. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.