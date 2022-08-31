Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,787,000 after purchasing an additional 256,724 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $148.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,807. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

