Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. 551,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,672,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

