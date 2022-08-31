Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 621,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, Director W Edward Walter acquired 20,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $374,786.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,536.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,975,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $19,780,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMTG traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 368,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,152. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 76.73, a current ratio of 76.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 125.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

