Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Update

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Class Acceleration Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CLAS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 4,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,369. Class Acceleration has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Company Profile

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

