CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Short Interest Update

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CleanTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CleanTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. CleanTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanTech Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. RPO LLC increased its stake in CleanTech Acquisition by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 200,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 87,924 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About CleanTech Acquisition

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

