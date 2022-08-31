ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW) Short Interest Update

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClimateRock

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClimateRock stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get ClimateRock alerts:

ClimateRock Trading Down 33.3 %

NASDAQ CLRCW traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 20,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,634. ClimateRock has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClimateRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClimateRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.