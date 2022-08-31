Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,930,405 shares traded.

Clontarf Energy Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20.

About Clontarf Energy

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes.

