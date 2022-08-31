CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 22nd

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0723 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. CLP has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

