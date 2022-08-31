CLSA Upgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Underperform

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. CLSA’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of FUTU traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,856. Futu has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Futu by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Futu by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Stories

