CluCoin (CLU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CluCoin (CLU) traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. CluCoin has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $11,813.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CluCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CluCoin has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00812110 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About CluCoin
CluCoin’s total supply is 872,270,495,366,290 coins and its circulating supply is 513,031,343,820,759 coins. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin.
Buying and Selling CluCoin
Receive News & Updates for CluCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CluCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.