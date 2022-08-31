CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Daniel R. Glickman Sells 500 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CME Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.