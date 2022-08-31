CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,176 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $53,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 499,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

CNA Financial stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 2,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,606. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

