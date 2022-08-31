Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $22,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after purchasing an additional 693,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $30,093,000. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 874,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,898,000 after acquiring an additional 466,376 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after acquiring an additional 376,056 shares during the period.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.26. 27,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,798. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

