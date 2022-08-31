Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNT. William Blair lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 397,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,806. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

