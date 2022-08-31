Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Update

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Cohu by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohu by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,887. Cohu has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Cohu’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

