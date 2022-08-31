Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.81. 3,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 265,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Cohu’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cohu by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohu by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

