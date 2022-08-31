Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Shares Down 0.6%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.31. 28,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 49,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

