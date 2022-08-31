Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Shares Down 0.6%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.31. 28,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 49,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
