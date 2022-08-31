Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) CFO Jim A. Swanson Purchases 500 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 494,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,543. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.