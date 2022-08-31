Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,778 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.