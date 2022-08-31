Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 377193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €27.50 ($28.06) to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

