Comparing Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and Beam Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $7.32 billion 10.73 $1.39 billion $3.62 42.19 Beam Global $9.00 million 16.58 -$6.60 million ($0.93) -15.90

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

85.2% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Analog Devices and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 5 13 0 2.72 Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Analog Devices currently has a consensus price target of $196.61, indicating a potential upside of 28.73%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.33%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 17.00% 11.92% 8.69% Beam Global -67.59% -27.50% -22.82%

Summary

Analog Devices beats Beam Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

