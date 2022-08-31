Comparing Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Global Net Lease pays out -2,285.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 3.65% 0.90% 0.35% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 56.78% 16.16% 0.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.70 $11.37 million ($0.07) -199.57 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 5.49 $43.08 million $3.24 6.33

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Net Lease and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 0 1 4.00

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.58%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Global Net Lease on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

