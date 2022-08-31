Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Update

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 430,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Compass Diversified by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $2,401,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 323,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

