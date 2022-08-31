CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €37.82 ($38.59) and last traded at €38.02 ($38.80). Approximately 37,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.66 ($40.47).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($68.88) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.32.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

