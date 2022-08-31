Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Critical Survey

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Computer Programs and Systems and SpringBig, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00

Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.09%. SpringBig has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 196.05%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Computer Programs and Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems $280.63 million 1.61 $18.02 million $1.32 23.36 SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and SpringBig’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems 6.35% 14.95% 8.14% SpringBig N/A -107.86% 7.60%

Volatility & Risk

Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats SpringBig on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions, including laboratory, radiology, physical therapy, respiratory care, and pharmacy; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital, and provide software applications. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; patient engagement, and encoder solutions. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing, and assisted living facilities. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About SpringBig

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

