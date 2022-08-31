ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 616,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

CNOB stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. 1,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,698. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $981.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,375 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 245,553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 193,485 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 132,799 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

