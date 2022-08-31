Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.16 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CCSI traded down 1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 50.71. 568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,292. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of 51.39 and a 200-day moving average of 52.62.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 94.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

In other news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

