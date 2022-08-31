Contrasting FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 7.65% 13.92% 7.36% AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares FTI Consulting and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FTI Consulting and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 1 0 3.00 AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00

FTI Consulting presently has a consensus target price of $220.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.59%. AgileThought has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. Given AgileThought’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than FTI Consulting.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTI Consulting and AgileThought’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $2.78 billion 1.96 $234.97 million $6.12 25.75 AgileThought $158.67 million 1.30 -$20.07 million ($0.65) -6.58

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTI Consulting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats AgileThought on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers. construction and environmental solution, data and analytics, dispute, health solution, and risk and investigation services. Its Economic Consulting segment provides. antitrust and competition economic, financial economic, and international arbitration services. The company's Technology segment offers corporate legal operation; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. Its Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communication, and public affairs services. The company serves aerospace and defense, agriculture, airlines and aviation, automotive and industrial, construction, energy, power and products, environmental solutions, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, insurance, mining, private equity, public sector, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics industries. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

