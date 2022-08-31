Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.90 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17). 20,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 91,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.40 ($0.17).

Coral Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.90. The stock has a market cap of £11.26 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50.

Insider Activity at Coral Products

In other Coral Products news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,250 ($5,135.33).

About Coral Products

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

Featured Stories

