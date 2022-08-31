Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,086,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 12,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,903. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.23%.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
