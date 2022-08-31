Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,086,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 12,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,903. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

