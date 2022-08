Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

NYSE:CSAN opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. Cosan has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Cosan by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cosan by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cosan by 67.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's RaĆ­zen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

