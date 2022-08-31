Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Cosan Price Performance

NYSE:CSAN opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. Cosan has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

About Cosan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Cosan by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cosan by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cosan by 67.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Stories

