Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Cosan Price Performance
NYSE:CSAN opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. Cosan has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $20.97.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
