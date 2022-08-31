Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Update

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 472,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CTTQF stock remained flat at $1.94 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Costa Group has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $2.28.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

