Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Update

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 472,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Costa Group Price Performance
Shares of CTTQF stock remained flat at $1.94 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Costa Group has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $2.28.
About Costa Group
