Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $525.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

