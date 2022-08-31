Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $524.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

