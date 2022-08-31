Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Coupa Software Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of COUP traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,569. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $270.79.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Coupa Software by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.